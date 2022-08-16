Inc. Magazine Names Denali Advanced Integration One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Denali appears on the annual Inc. 5000 list 4 years in a row.
Redmond, WA, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inc. Magazine today announced that Denali Advanced Integration once again ranks among the nation’s fastest-growing companies.
The list presents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Denali ranks 1752 out of 5,000 and secured a 10 percent jump from last year. Denali makes the top 100 in one of its most acclaimed areas of expertise, IT Services.
“Growth requires embracing change and driving innovation,” said Majdi Daher, Co-Founder & CEO. “This honored ranking is directly attributable to our relentless focus on our customers, our team’s dedication to excellence and the deep relationships we have with our partners. All these things and more contribute to our commitment to develop solutions that result in desirable outcomes.”
The companies represented on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are the most competitive within their markets. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate rose to 543 percent, and the median revenue reached $11.1 million.
Together, the companies featured have added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Denali is honored to be among the companies highlighted.
Well-known brands such as Zappos, Zipcar, Microsoft, and Patagonia gained their first national exposures as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and competitive technologies to help guide clients through the most complex IT challenges. In the past 30 years Denali has grown to be a global leader in supplying essential enterprise technology and services for global, multinational companies. Denali has received several awards from the industry and its partners for innovation and outstanding customer service.
www.denaliai.com
