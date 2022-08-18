STEIGER DYNAMICS Ranks No. 662 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Redwood City, CA, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Inc. revealed that STEIGER DYNAMICS is No. 662 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Inc. for our growth,” says Martin Gossner, CEO of STEIGER DYNAMICS. “This honor reflects our focus on providing quiet and reliable custom computing solutions to enthusiasts, engineers, scientists, and creatives across the world. Big thanks to our customers for their trust, our team for their hard work, and our partners for their relentless support. We are excited for the future!”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About STEIGER DYNAMICS:
STEIGER DYNAMICS is the leading PC manufacturer for powerful and quiet systems, bringing highest-end computing without adding noise. All STEIGER DYNAMICS systems are developed pursuing a no-compromise approach in all respects and include highest-quality components from carefully selected, best-in-category manufacturers.
STEIGER DYNAMICS’ products range from elegant HTPCs for the living room to the state-of-the-art workstations and rackmount PCs.
For more information, please visit www.steigerdynamics.com.
Contact:
+1-855-915-9000 or pr@steigerdynamics.com
