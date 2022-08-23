Stephen Auth Releases New Book, "Pilgrimage to the Museum"
New York, NY, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Auth, author of the Missionary of Wall Street, has released a captivating new book, Pilgrimage to the Museum, that takes readers on a sweeping tour through New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, to explore how man's search for God has been reflected in art throughout history. Published by Sophia Press and available on Amazon.com, Mr. Auth’s latest volume is now available for purchase in both digital and print versions.
In his new book, Mr. Auth takes the reader by the hand through history, exploring both well-known favorites and lesser-known pieces, ranging from a thought-provoking tour of the Egyptian Tomb of Perneb to an entirely new look at Pollock's Autumn Rhythm, Mr. Auth finds reflections of God in every corner of the museum.
Pilgrimage to the Museum is an extension of an in-person tour that Mr. Auth, his wife Evelyn and Father Shawn Aaron L.C. have been giving to friends and colleagues for years. Over time the trio has carefully curated the tour and delved more deeply into the meaning of each piece.
During the COVID pandemic, Mr. Auth had the opportunity to commit the tour to paper and the result is a remarkably approachable excursion through art that doesn’t require a ticket to New York. The book is replete with color images of each work with accompanying biblical verses and historical perspective that helps the reader to reflect on each piece.
About the author
As the Chief Investment Officer for Federated Hermes Investment's (FHI) equity portfolios, many readers will know Mr. Auth best as the individual responsible for overseeing all of Federated's equity and asset allocation products globally. With over 38 years of experience in the investment world, Mr. Auth is a familiar face on CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg as well as an insightful commentator in Barron’s and through his many Federated publications.
