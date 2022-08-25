Acuity Total Solutions Announces Cyber Security and IT Services with Redesigned Website Launch
Minority woman owned maintenance company expands services to include cyber Security and IT services.
Oxnard, CA, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Acuity Total Solutions announces the expansion of their facility services with the launch of their redesigned website. Acuityts.com now features Cyber Security and IT solutions in addition to their Custodial and Grounds Maintenance services. Acuity Total Solutions is Woman Owned and 8(a) SBA Certified.
From Dirt to Data™, Acuity TS enters a male-dominated industry with a strong female leader. "Women entrepreneurs still face unique barriers that require resilience and a greater willpower than that of our male counterparts," states Acuity TS owner, Maria Esther Chamberlain. "But the ability to find common ground is essential to the success of your business regardless of the industry. Our focus is on finding top-notch talent to provide comprehensive services for our clients. It's tough to ignore a great service."
To expand into the IT and Cyber Security fields, Acuity TS consulted experts with over 20 years of experience in the IT and security fields. They now offer a full suite of solutions from disaster recovery and managed IT services to data protection and privacy services. Acuity TS also obtained the training to qualify for the federal NIST - 171 security certification. This lengthy certification process is required in order to qualify for government IT contracts.
"Acuity Total Solutions is now a one-stop shop for everything a facility needs. From janitorial to windows, cyber security to cloud services, we provide the total solution," states Mrs. Chamberlain.
Government and Private Contracting
Acuity TS is certified by the Small Business Administration (SBA), which allows small businesses access to federal contracts. They also serve private companies in the legal and medical fields. More information on Acuity's expanded services is available by visiting their official website: www.Acuityts.com.
