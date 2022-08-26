High-Level Academic and Government Speakers to Present at Military Event in Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Are you currently an OR Analyst in the field looking to increase your knowledge in leading-edge approaches, methods, and techniques? You do not want to miss the opportunity to participate in this one-of-a-kind Forum highlighting emerging techniques in OR. If you would like to present at the MORS ETF, all abstracts must be submitted in an unclassified format and 1,500 (including spaces) or less characters without images or videos. Abstracts can be uploaded here and will be accepted until 31 August.
In addition to technical presentations, we are pleased to announce the following confirmed speakers:
· Dr. Baruch Fischhoff, Howard Heinz University Professor, Department of Engineering and Public Policy and Institute for Politics and Strategy, Carnegie Mellon University
· Dr. Kristen Kulinowski, Director, Science & Technology Policy Institute (STPI), Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA)
· Dr. Michael Ford (CAPT, USN, Ret.), Associate Laboratory Director, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL)
· Dr. Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Information Technology Reform, Office of the Secretary of the Army
· Dr. Ryan Barrett, Brookings Fellow, House Foreign Affairs Committee
Visit the Forum website to submit an abstract or to register.
Christy Mason
703-371-1202
mors.org
