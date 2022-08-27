Grand Opening of Black-Owned Spa Providing Areola Repigmentation to Women Who Underwent Breast Mastectomy
Finally, there is a place in Palm Bay that specializes in meeting the needs of the breast mastectomy community and those left with all kinds of surgery scars.
Palm Bay, FL, August 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- My G-Spa has caught the attention of the public thanks to its innovative and competitive beauty services to become the talk of the town. With over 100,000 U.S. women undergoing either unilateral or bilateral mastectomies each year, the trained beauty professionals at My G-Spa, which includes an onsite registered nurse, offer an array of services including areola repigmentation to help boost the self-esteem of cancer survivors, scar and stretchmark skin blending to achieve a more even toned skin and post-op lymphatic drainage.
Touch is more important than ever because of social distancing, weight gain, mental health decline and lack of self-care during the pandemic. Fortunately, the public can experience the Touch of experienced beauty professionals ie. salt acoustic sound therapy facial, microneedling/RF, permanent makeup, tattoo removal, brazilian waxing, sugaring, lashes, nails, hair braiding/locs and more.
My G-Spa, the unique culturally inspired caribbean owned spa, is celebrating its grand opening on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 1 pm - 4 pm at 5205 Babcock Street, Suite 3, Palm Bay, FL 32905. There will be door prizes, music, drinks and snacks while you enjoy the meet and greet of expert beauty professionals. From the moment you enter the facility, guests automatically feel the comfortable family-friendly environment with a relaxing fireplace and waterfall fountain.
