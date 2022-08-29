IronOrbit to Showcase GPU Tech to Future-Proof Businesses at Autodesk University 2022
Anaheim, CA, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Future of High-Performance Digital Technologies on Display at Autodesk University.
IronOrbit, an innovative information and communication technology (ICT) provider specializing in GPU-based cloud desktops, today announced participation at Autodesk University (AU), taking place in New Orleans from Sept. 27-29. The company will highlight the spectacular performance of its GPU-accelerated INFINITY Workspaces, powered by NVIDIA RTX and NVIDIA virtual GPU technologies. IronOrbit continues to develop and enhance solutions that meet the growing demands of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.
AU is a three-day conference where attendees learn and connect with industry experts progressing engineering, construction, design, and manufacturing. This year’s theme is improving business through digital transformation to build resilience and sustainability through cloud-based and digital technology. IronOrbit is at the forefront of delivering cloud-based and digital solutions to help AEC firms solve their most challenging problems.
An ongoing concern potential customers have before working with IronOrbit is the performance issues that can come with graphic-intensive applications, such as Autodesk Maya and Revit. IronOrbit integrates NVIDIA RTX technologies as a baseline for all GPU desktops across its data centers. Its Titanium INFINITY Workspaces utilize the unrivaled power of the NVIDIA A40 graphics card – dubbed the world’s most powerful data center GPU — and NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation. This combination delivers unprecedented performance for the most demanding GPU-powered apps.
Autodesk University gathers experts from the AEC and design industries across the globe, looking for the latest technological advancements in their fields. It's a perfect opportunity to speak with industry leaders and showcase IronOrbit's GPU-accelerated INFINITY Workspaces. We have seen the demand for performance in the cloud rise over the years, which is why we have collaborated with NVIDIA and utilized its latest and best GPU technology in our data centers, said Kamron Naderkhani, Marketing Manager of IronOrbit.
IronOrbit’s GPU-accelerated DaaS offerings enable AEC firms to seamlessly run business-critical workloads and resource-intensive applications securely and with no latency. The technology also provides a solid foundation for companies to continuously build upon as they improve efficiency and innovate. As a trusted technology partner, IronOrbit offers digital and cloud solutions that include:
- GPU-accelerated cloud desktops with latency-free and high-speed rendering capabilities
- Resiliency with built-in backups and disaster recovery, and business continuity-ready services
- Sustainability through digital transformation and a cloud-first strategy
IronOrbit offers cloud-native technologies that power today’s most demanding digital transformations, making world-class cloud security and compliance automated and affordable. The company continuously integrates the latest technology to push GPU performance and power to new heights. SOC 2 Certified and Tiered facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the U.S. government.
