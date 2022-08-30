Prost! Krush Brau Park’s Oktoberfest is Back
Kissimmee, FL, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Krush Brau Park (KBP) has just announced its 2022 Oktoberfest schedule. Starting September 16 to October 30, KBP will be open Fridays from 4pm to 11pm, Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm, Sundays from 12pm to 8pm and Thursdays in October from 4pm to 11pm. General admission tickets are available as well as VIP tickets. Kids under 12 years of age are free. Purchase your tickets before they are all sold out. Limited seats available.
“Our Oktoberfest will have all of the best and well-known German beers, food, and gifts but since we are in Florida, we plan to provide some of Central Florida’s breweries Oktoberfest beers this year,” says Waylon Krush, the owner of Krush Brau Park. “We have updated our menu based on last year's feedback and will continue to surprise customers with our weekly offerings,” says Gabriel Greenberg, General Manager of KBP. “We will have our ever-popular Krush German Band that has performed at the real Oktoberfest in Munich Germany and all over the country. Check out our website for our full entertainment schedule throughout this season,” says Herb Albinus, Director of Entertainment.
Beer, brats and live music aren’t the only things being served at KBP’s Oktoberfest. Herb Albinus mentions there will be a keg tapping ceremony at 6pm along with several contests like bier stein holding, yodeling, German limbo, German Schuplattler dance, best dressed Oktoberfest person, and much more.
If you can’t come to Kissimmee and are near the Indian River County Fairgrounds, KPB’s food truck, named the Salty Pretzel, will be headed over to Vero Beach Oktoberfest on October 22 and 23. If you can’t get enough of Oktoberfest, KBP can bring it to you through Krush Caters, their catering team. Host your private Oktoberfest with Krush Caters.
Krush Brau Park won’t stop at just Oktoberfest, they will continue to stay open throughout the year for other cultural festivals, cultural events, and a full schedule of gatherings and concerts.
Starting in October, KBP’s festival area will be available to book for private events during the weekdays. During the weekend, you can rent out the VIP area for your private party to include catering options.
If you have not visited Krush Brau Park before, it is located on the property formally known as the Jungleland Zoo, just down the road from Medieval Times on Hwy. 192 (4580 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746).
