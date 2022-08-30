Dr. Kelly Johnson Joins New York Breast Health
Great Neck, NY, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Breast Health (NY Breast Health), a division of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified general surgeon and fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist Kelly Johnson, DO. She will practice at 805 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, NY 11021.
“We're very excited to expand breast cancer care at NY Breast Health with world-class surgeons and oncologists, said Rusty Dreksler, chief clinical officer for New York Health. “We’re thrilled to have Dr. Johnson join our team.”
Dr. Johnson’s path to breast surgical oncology was fueled by personal experience. She watched as her grandmother fought and beat breast cancer twice but eventually succumbed to recurrent disease. This not only turned her path toward breast oncology but further deepened her knowledge of the importance of support through all stages of cancer care and one’s own journey.
She believes the center of patient care is the partnership, trust, and relationship created between the patient and provider. “There is no cookie-cutter model of care,” said Dr. Johnson. “Every person is unique, and I enjoy working together with my patients to provide an individualized, patient-centered approach to care.”
To provide her patients with options to create a plan and outcome they are satisfied with, Dr. Johnson has trained using multiple localization techniques, including SAVI, radioactive seed, tattooing, and needle localization. She regularly performs axillary reverse mapping when performing axillary surgery and SLYMPHA to decrease the risks and rate of lymphedema and is trained to use multiple lymphatic mapping methods, including blue dyem technetium and SPY fluorescence imaging. In addition, she has extensive training in oncoplastic techniques, including hidden scars, flat closures, tissue rearrangement to improve cosmetic outcomes, and skin and nipple-sparing mastectomies.
Dr. Johnson received her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then completed her General Surgery Residency at Geisinger in Wilkes Barre, PA, where she was the academic chief resident. She is board certified by the American College of Surgery. Following her residency, Dr. Johnson furthered her expertise, completing a Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO)-approved Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson resides in Smithtown with her husband and two cats, Charlie and Penny. She cherishes spending quality time with her family and friends and is very grateful for their love and support. In her spare time, she enjoys running, swimming, snowboarding, cooking, leisure reading, and spending weekends exploring Long Island with her husband.
To make an appointment, call 516-676-7676 For more information, please visit nybreasthealth.com.
About New York Breast Health
NY Breast Health is committed to providing patients with the most comprehensive breast care possible using the latest medical advancements. Our imaging center is staffed by board-certified radiologists with decades of experience who are committed to ensuring your breast health.
