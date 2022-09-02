John Fahlvik Latest Addition to SkySparc’s Global FIS Practice
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed John Fahlvik Team Manager, FIS Consultants, in its fast-growing global FIS practice. An experienced Treasury and Asset management specialist, Fahlvik was previously Product Owner at Volvo Cars, where he was instrumental in setting up the company’s Treasury digitalization strategy.
Stockholm, Sweden, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To be based in Gothenburg, Fahlvik will manage a consultancy team that is conducting strategic initiatives including treasury digitalization and data analysis projects at a number of blue-chip companies.
A project leader and manager with broad technical knowledge and 10 years’ experience of financial sector technology, Fahlvik has experience across a wide range of companies. At Volvo Cars, he led an agile team within Treasury, Trade Finance and Insurance and was responsible for the budget, roadmap and prioritization for FIS Quantum. He was project lead for several system implementations and improvement projects, including upgrades of Quantum.
Before joining Volvo Cars, he was Head of Back Office at Brummer & Partners, with overall responsibility for budget, staff and deliveries towards the company’s hedge fund clients.
“John is an experienced Treasury specialist and we are excited that he has decided to join our growing team. The knowledge he will be able to share with our consultants will be invaluable in helping to grow our FIS practice,” says Dennis Masich, FIS Practice Lead.
“I am looking forward to working at SkySparc, a company I knew well at Volvo Cars. This is a new phase of my career and I am looking forward to putting my knowledge to work across a range of strategic projects for clients,” says John Fahlvik.
