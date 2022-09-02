Crypto Lists Interview Sara Negron About Caribbean Crypto
Crypto Lists Limited continue the series of interviews with the founder of a fast-growing crypto payment solution. Today, Sara Negron from the Dominican Republic will answer a couple of questions related to the Caribbean cryptocurrency market and explain about crypto OTC transactions.
London, United Kingdom, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Spanish speaking market for cryptocurrency transactions is growing quickly. In the Caribbean alone, over 25.3 million people from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Cuba speak Spanish as the main language. Worldwide, 592 million people are fluent in Spanish according to Instituto Cervantes report from 2021.
Sara Negron allows people in the Spanish speaking crypto market to buy and sell crypto in a simple manner. Many older people find it hard to buy cryptocurrencies themselves and Sara aims to simplify the process for a commission around 3%. After a bank transfer, some of the major crypto coins can be bought over the counter. In short, transfers with debit and credit cards into crypto will also be possible.
When asking Sara Negron how she manages to handle transactions way quicker than most other sites, she says: "We have a great team working anytime and also other technologies that help to make the process faster and easier."
Read Crypto Lists' full interview with Sara Negron and find out about her favorite cryptocurrencies, where her business plans to expand and how big the crypto market is in the Dominican Republic.
Sara Negron allows people in the Spanish speaking crypto market to buy and sell crypto in a simple manner. Many older people find it hard to buy cryptocurrencies themselves and Sara aims to simplify the process for a commission around 3%. After a bank transfer, some of the major crypto coins can be bought over the counter. In short, transfers with debit and credit cards into crypto will also be possible.
When asking Sara Negron how she manages to handle transactions way quicker than most other sites, she says: "We have a great team working anytime and also other technologies that help to make the process faster and easier."
Read Crypto Lists' full interview with Sara Negron and find out about her favorite cryptocurrencies, where her business plans to expand and how big the crypto market is in the Dominican Republic.
Contact
Crypto Lists LimitedContact
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Categories