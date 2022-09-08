Decisive Capital, Inc. Launches with No Bureaucracy, No BS Approach to Investing in Service and Emerging Tech Companies

Founded by Britt Schwartz and Bob Dziewulski, Decisive Capital, Inc., is an equity investment firm that takes active ownership roles through investments in professional service and emerging tech companies. Its mission is to partner with owners who dare to double down on their visions and are ready to lean into scaling their organizations through sophisticated business practices while protecting their companies' souls.