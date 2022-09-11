NAMIWalks 2022 Returns to Angels Stadium
The 2022 NAMIWalks Orange County 5K walk will take place at Angels Stadium on November 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.
Anaheim, CA, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2022 NAMIWalks Orange County 5K walk will take place at Angels Stadium on November 19, 2022 starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending at approximately 1:00 p.m. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.
There is no cost to join the walk. However, there are many teams signed up with the goal of reaching $200,000 this year. Sign-ups are online now at namiwalks.org/orangecounty.
Sponsorships are also being sought after. All revenue generated from this fundraiser will benefit Orange County, CA residents with mental help programs like the OC Warmline (714-991-6412), programs for peers, family members, teens; young adults, schools, providers, community and CIT Training; Support.
With entertainment from 80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack, face painters, food trucks, vendors, and special guest appearances, this 5K walk is suitable for all ages. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed at their NAMIWalks Orange County event. Please leave your furry friends at home.
For more information on NAMI Orange County, please visit namioc.org.
There is no cost to join the walk. However, there are many teams signed up with the goal of reaching $200,000 this year. Sign-ups are online now at namiwalks.org/orangecounty.
Sponsorships are also being sought after. All revenue generated from this fundraiser will benefit Orange County, CA residents with mental help programs like the OC Warmline (714-991-6412), programs for peers, family members, teens; young adults, schools, providers, community and CIT Training; Support.
With entertainment from 80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack, face painters, food trucks, vendors, and special guest appearances, this 5K walk is suitable for all ages. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed at their NAMIWalks Orange County event. Please leave your furry friends at home.
For more information on NAMI Orange County, please visit namioc.org.
Contact
NAMI Orange CountyContact
Cameron Mangels
714-544-8488
namioc.org
Cameron Mangels
714-544-8488
namioc.org
Multimedia
Categories