Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Data Analysis Speeds of Google Cloud C3 High CPU Instances with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to N2 Instances
In hands-on testing, PT found that the Google Cloud C3 high CPU instances with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors sped up SQL Server data analysis compared to N2 instances with previous-generation processors.
Durham, NC, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Organizations running SQL Server data analytics in the cloud can ensure analysis finishes within predetermined windows and cut costs by selecting more powerful instances with newer hardware. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the online analytical processing (OLAP) performance of two instance types: Google Cloud C3 high CPU instances with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and similarly configured N2 high CPU instances with previous-generation processors.
According to the report, “In our analytics tests using multiple simultaneous data streams, the C3 high CPU instances completed queries nearly twice as fast as similarly configured N2 high CPU instances with previous-gen processors. Getting faster query speeds using C3 high CPU instances means that your organization can reduce the time it takes to gain business insights, finish analytics within predetermined windows, and ultimately save funds by reducing the instance uptime you have to pay for.”
To learn more about how Google Cloud C3 high CPU instances can improve data analytics performance, read the full report at https://facts.pt/8sfbBIx.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
