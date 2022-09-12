Zemplee Participates in The Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse Breakfast Fundraiser

Zemplee sponsors a breakfast fundraiser event at Hooverwood Living’s Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse, Indianapolis. The breakfast fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Hooverwood Living Community at 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.