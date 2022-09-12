Zemplee Participates in The Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse Breakfast Fundraiser
Zemplee sponsors a breakfast fundraiser event at Hooverwood Living’s Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse, Indianapolis. The breakfast fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Hooverwood Living Community at 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indianapolis, IN, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- All Proceeds go toward increasing awareness and providing resources to victims and their families.
Zemplee, an artificial intelligence and smart sensor platform designed to help the elderly age-in-place, partners with Hooverwood Living’s Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse to sponsor a breakfast fundraiser event at Hooverwood Living, Indianapolis. The breakfast fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Hooverwood Living Community at 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. The fundraiser’s objective is to raise awareness and provide resources to help address the issue of elder abuse.
"Our team at Zemplee is deeply honored and privileged to be part of this mission and provide the necessary support to the Hooverwood Living team in their noble efforts on addressing the issue of elder abuse,” said Aparna Pujar, Founder and CEO, Zemplee Inc.
The goal of the shelter is to provide safe, appropriate housing, care, and resources for older adults who experience elder abuse. The shelter helps ensure seniors are able to live safely in the environment of their choosing and feel safe, cared for, and respected. Elder abuse affects more than five million Americans over the age of 65 each year. Other shelter options, such as domestic violence and homeless shelters, are not appropriate for older adults who may have chronic health conditions, limited mobility, or cognitive impairment or that limit admission based on the relationship with the abuser.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn more about how to spot the signs of elder abuse, what the center is doing and how we are helping caregivers monitor and help seniors feel safe in their homes,” added Jeff Arbuckle, Zemplee VP and Chief Commercialization Officer.
If you believe you know someone is in immediate danger, including yourself, call 911. You can also call your local Adult Protective Services.
To make donations to this project, please email Han Meadway at hmeadway@hooverwoodliving.com.
About Zemplee
Zemplee is a technology platform that utilizes Attentive AI and passive sensors to help the elderly age-in-place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers that improve quality of life and reduce hospitalizations without compromising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee’s innovative remote elderly care system.
Zemplee, an artificial intelligence and smart sensor platform designed to help the elderly age-in-place, partners with Hooverwood Living’s Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse to sponsor a breakfast fundraiser event at Hooverwood Living, Indianapolis. The breakfast fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Hooverwood Living Community at 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. The fundraiser’s objective is to raise awareness and provide resources to help address the issue of elder abuse.
"Our team at Zemplee is deeply honored and privileged to be part of this mission and provide the necessary support to the Hooverwood Living team in their noble efforts on addressing the issue of elder abuse,” said Aparna Pujar, Founder and CEO, Zemplee Inc.
The goal of the shelter is to provide safe, appropriate housing, care, and resources for older adults who experience elder abuse. The shelter helps ensure seniors are able to live safely in the environment of their choosing and feel safe, cared for, and respected. Elder abuse affects more than five million Americans over the age of 65 each year. Other shelter options, such as domestic violence and homeless shelters, are not appropriate for older adults who may have chronic health conditions, limited mobility, or cognitive impairment or that limit admission based on the relationship with the abuser.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn more about how to spot the signs of elder abuse, what the center is doing and how we are helping caregivers monitor and help seniors feel safe in their homes,” added Jeff Arbuckle, Zemplee VP and Chief Commercialization Officer.
If you believe you know someone is in immediate danger, including yourself, call 911. You can also call your local Adult Protective Services.
To make donations to this project, please email Han Meadway at hmeadway@hooverwoodliving.com.
About Zemplee
Zemplee is a technology platform that utilizes Attentive AI and passive sensors to help the elderly age-in-place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers that improve quality of life and reduce hospitalizations without compromising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee’s innovative remote elderly care system.
Contact
Balsera CommunicationsContact
Julie Lugones
786-219-6381
www.balserapr.com
Julie Lugones
786-219-6381
www.balserapr.com
Multimedia
Categories