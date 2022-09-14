AlēvCare Hospice Announces Partnership with Texas Tech UHSC School of Nursing to Provide Training for Tomorrow's Nurses
AlēvCare Hospice has partnered with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing to provide educational opportunities to their nursing students in the fields of hospice and end-of-life care.
In keeping with its mission to increase awareness of the benefits of hospice care, AlēvCare Hospice will provide the Texas Tech School of Nursing students with didactic classroom education as well as opportunities for the students to make observational visits with AlēvCare Hospice nurses during patient visits in the local community.
“AlēvCare Hospice is proud to support the Texas Tech School of Nursing and to provide educational opportunities for tomorrow’s nurses in hospice and end-of-life care,” said David Dowd, Founder and CEO of AlēvCare Hospice. “As an alumni of Texas Tech University, I’m excited about the opportunity to educate these young Red Raider nursing students about what hospice really is and what it isn’t. We look forward to the opportunity to support the Texas Tech School of Nursing and their nurses of tomorrow.”
TTHUSC School of Nursing Dean Tiffani Wise, R.N., DNP said, “As we educate our future nurses, it is important for students to be exposed to the many practice settings of nursing across the community. Partnering with AlēvCare Hospice provides a great opportunity for students to experience hospice and end-of-life care firsthand.”
About AlēvCare Hospice
AlēvCare Hospice, founded in 2017 by David Dowd and Craig Porter, who have both been residents of Tarrant County since the early 1970’s, is a locally-owned provider of hospice care in the greater DFW Area. Headquartered in Mansfield, TX, AlēvCare Hospice provides a broad range of palliative and support care services to alleviate pain, discomfort and concerns through comprehensive, loving support for people with terminal illnesses.
At AlēvCare Hospice, we understand the emotional and physical challenges associated with terminal illness for both the patient and their loved ones and our team is available at all hours to answer questions and help families to be comfortable caring for their loved one. Our care team is specially trained to provide patients with effective pain management techniques, called “palliative care” or “comfort care,” to enable people to be as free from pain and discomfort as possible. We are committed to providing people the ability to control the direction of their care and to helping people live with dignity, in comfort and peace, surrounded by their loved ones.
Services provided include specially trained nursing care; home health aides; counseling and social worker services; volunteer services; spiritual counseling and bereavement; child-life counseling services; occupational and speech therapy; a medical director that can collaborate with a patient’s personal physician; and medication for symptom and pain control. AlēvCare® Hospice is a Registered Trademark of C-Port, LLC Series B-Hospice.
About the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Nursing
Since the first nursing class at TTUHSC in 1981, the school has expanded to offer the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program across campuses in Lubbock and at additional campuses across the state. TTUHSC expanded into Mansfield, Texas in 2020 to meet the growing demand for baccalaureate-educated nurses in the State of Texas. TTUHSC expanded its traditional BSN program to the area, providing a resource for new nurses in Mansfield and the DFW area, critical to the operation of hospitals and clinics. This traditional bachelors program is for students without nursing credentials. These students will receive a current, highly advanced nursing education, developing skills and putting talents to use in both classroom and hands-on settings. Our traditional BSN does not have R.N. prerequisites—the perfect choice for those just starting their journey to a nursing career.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing is dedicated to training knowledgeable, compassionate nurses and nurse practitioners to meet the critical nursing shortage in Texas and across the nation. The traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has more than 1,500 students across campuses in Lubbock, Amarillo, Odessa, Abilene, Dallas and Mansfield. Our multiple campuses give each nursing student a high-quality education with experienced faculty. The school is dedicated to creating new, innovative routes for students to complete their education. With accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing tracks, students can apply the knowledge they’ve already gained to completing their BSN in less time.
