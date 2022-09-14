Lambert Pawn Announces a Roberto Coin Opera Collection, Signed Collar Necklace, Available as Part of Their Luxury Item Service
It isn't unusual for Lambert Pawn to have beautiful, one of a kind, luxury items. The pawn shop has a service that focuses on hard to find luxury items and purchasing them so they can stock their inventory. They currently have a Roberto Coin Opera Collection Collar Necklace from their luxury item service.
Whittier, CA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The name Roberto Coin is known as one of the best known Italian designers and manufactures. Lambert Pawn launched a luxury item service where they focus on either buying or pawning luxury items. If the loans are abandoned, the items go into their inventory.
Roberto Coin pieces have a tiny ruby based on the ancient belief that wearing a ruby close to the skin leads to a long, happy and healthy life. The Opera Collar Necklace is made of 18K gold and is in good condition at an affordable price.
The experts at the shop identified an Opera Collection Collar Necklace that was signed and available to add to their inventory. By working with the customer, their luxury item service purchased the necklace, and it is now available at an affordable price.
Unique and affordable luxury items become available for purchase as part of Lambert Pawn's services. You can shop online and see what items are available.
Visit them at: lambertpawn.com
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
