J.P. Morgan Names ALIVE Podcast Network First Techstars Class, Washington, D.C. Accelerator
Washington, DC, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ALIVE Podcast Network founder and CEO Angel N. Livas announces that her mediatech start-up was selected as part of the first ever Techstars - Washington, DC Accelerator, powered by J P. Morgan. The podcast network was awarded $120,000 in venture capital for being one of the most promising startup tech companies.
“ALIVE Podcast network is the youngest startup to be selected for Techstars. This is a validation that is both humbling and an honor,” said Livas, who will use this accolade to iterate on her product, business model and growth milestones, as well as master her brand and vision. “Now, I have the opportunity to participate in workshops, engage with over 100 mentors, and form deep relationships locally and across the Techstars global network.”
Techstars’ worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Livas joins a class of Techstars portfolio companies who represent an intentional investment in the rich talent, culture and diversity of the tech ecosystem blossoming within Washington, D.C.
Of the 12 companies selected, 75% are led by CEOs of color, more than half are led by female founder-CEOs, and a third were founded by HBCU graduates. Livas fits in all of those buckets as a Howard University graduate.
The podcast network is a collective umbrella for Black content creators to spark innovation, spread inspiration and share information. Livas personally offers producers and show hosts unparalleled benefits including; content quality, membership, consultation and production. The ALIVE Podcast Network educates its hosts, entertains its listeners, and creates a unique user experience through its e-commerce marketplace.
In addition to being named a Techstar portfolio company, Livas is a 2022 Communicator Award (AIVA) recipient, a 2022 NAACP Image Award nominee and Gracie Award-winning executive producer. ALIVE’s slate of podcasts comprises a strategic mix of new and original programs and will be on all major podcast directories, including Apple, iHeartRadio, Spotify and Google. The network now has nearly 20 new podcasts including:
- "The Devil is a Lie," is the flagship program where men and women come to share their truth around overcoming some of their greatest internal and external battles. Topics range from imposter syndrome to negative self-imaging. Angel Livas is the show’s creator, producer, and host.
- "Under Construction with Tamar Braxton," is an NAACP Image Award podcast. Each week Tamar Braxton offers a glimpse into her life by sharing her experiences as she navigates relationships, motherhood and her career. It’s raw, personal, and unapologetic.
- How I Discovered My Gift - On this show, you will find inspiration from our amazing guests who have discovered their gifts and talents. They will show you exactly how they did it.
- GENE-US Health Minute - A weekly shot of health and genomics news that's designed to empower listeners without all the scientific lingo and jargon.
- “The Six Figure Side Hustle,” is your all-access pass inside the minds of high-income earners, expert side-hustlers, and entrepreneurs who have successfully launched, scaled, or diversified their businesses.
- “Swirl Suite,” is a podcast for wine enthusiasts. Somalian wine experts Tanisha, Leslie, Sarita and Glynis share their journey through the wine industry. Special guests include winemakers and restaurateurs.
- “Transformational Thinking With The Hawk,” is hosted by the Pastor who offers call-in therapy. For more than two decades, Hawk has counseled men, women and children through his Christian ministry. This podcast is your one-stop-shop to actively participate in watching a transformational shift in guests’ mindset around life, living, and purpose.
- “Positive Deposits” was created with cancer survivors, recently diagnosed patients, caregivers, and medical professionals in mind. Host Presley Nelson is a two-time cancer survivor - so he shares open and courageous conversations from not only the listeners perspective, but as a survivor.
- “Where’s the Funding,” is hosted by finance expert Michelle McKenzie. Black and other underserved entrepreneurs share their startup journeys, fundraising experiences and success connecting to capital to inform, motivate and inspire other entrepreneurs on a similar journey. McKenzie also interviews investors and others on the funding side to share valuable knowledge about investing and fundraising.
ALIVE has partnered with AudioVybz to supply audio tracks and Ximer.co for in-studio recordings. Listeners can become members and gain unlimited access to all the shows for a $4.99 monthly subscription starting this winter. However, you can sign-up to receive ALIVE Alerts on their website: https://tinyurl.com/AliveAlert.
