Biomed Industries, Inc. to Acquire MedAware Systems, Inc. to Expand Its Artificial Intelligence Research for Drug Discovery in Alzheimer’s Disease

Biomed Industries, Inc. (“BIOMED” or the “Company”), has entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MedAware Systems, Inc. MedAware shares was valued at $1.50 per share and BIOMED’s share was valued at $8.00 per share. The transaction was valued at an aggregate of $18 million, to be paid in the form of 2,259,170 common shares of BIOMED. On the date of the Agreement, BIOMED has approximately 76,354,075 common shares.