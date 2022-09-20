Big Shake's Hot Chicken Announces Nashville Store Grand Opening

Big Shake's Nashville Hot Chicken is announcing the opening of their first location in the city of Nashville. The Grand Opening is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event will begin at 11am and continue until 11pm. The event includes Free Chicken for a Year for the first 50 people to arrive. Live Music, Door Prizes, Raffles are planned. The event also includes activities for children.