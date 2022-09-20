Big Shake's Hot Chicken Announces Nashville Store Grand Opening
Big Shake's Nashville Hot Chicken is announcing the opening of their first location in the city of Nashville. The Grand Opening is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event will begin at 11am and continue until 11pm. The event includes Free Chicken for a Year for the first 50 people to arrive. Live Music, Door Prizes, Raffles are planned. The event also includes activities for children.
Nashville, TN, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, September 24th, Big Shake’s Nashville Hot Chicken will open its first location inside of Nashville city limits. The location address is 421 11th Ave, North. Shawn Davis, known as Chef Big Shake, and his team are hosting the event. Davis says, "We hope the local community of Capitol View will come out and enjoy the activities we have planned. We are proud to be a part of this community." The official grand opening will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will end at 11:00 p.m. Menu options include Chef Big Shake’s, award-winning fried chicken as seen on Rachael Ray and other television programs. Other events planned include a full day of live entertainment from a rotation of local musicians. Those in attendance are encouraged to participate in one of many contests as well. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive free chicken for a year. A raffle is planned with giveaways including LCD Flat Screen Smart TVs and an Apple Watch.
Big Shake’s Nashville Hot Chicken is committed to exemplary service. The new location features a performance area, a full bar (coming soon) and Big Shake’s new signature Milkshakes. They are also introducing what they are calling their "O.G. Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza." Indoor and outdoor dining will be offered at the new facility. Indoor dining will be accompanied by live entertainment for an authentic Nashville Live Music experience year-round.
Those in attendance will be acquainted with the flavors of Big Shake’s Southern-inspired cuisine. People began to learn of Chef Big Shake's story after he appeared on ABC's, Shark Tank. His unique story began at a small Italian Bistro on Fire Island, NY where he lived with his mentor, Giovanni Palmero. This is where he would cultivate his life-long love of cooking.
The Grand Opening will be an all-day event on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Chef Big Shake, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Food Network’s Man v. Food, Travel Channel's Food Paradise and QVC, is the founder of the Big Shake(s) brand of comfort food and restaurants with locations in Huntsville. AL, Franklin, TN. Columbia, TN and now Nashville, TN. Chef's foods are available for nationwide shipping via www.ShopBigShakes.com. For franchise opportunities, go to www.BigShakesFranchise.com.
www.ShopBigShakes.com
