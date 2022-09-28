Western Loan and Jewelry Launches Gold Buying Services
Gold, silver, and precious metals have spot prices that change daily. Western Loan and Jewelry announced they have a precious metals, gold buying service, offering high prices. Their experts will test and appraise all precious metals so a valid offer can be made.
Los Angeles, CA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gold tends to trade in an inverse direction to the US dollar. with concerns about high inflation, a potential recession, slowing growth in foreign companies, and the continued war in Russia-Ukrain, investors are selling assets in favor of holding dollars. The US bond market may be a little more attractive as a safe haven for investors.
Gold was at a all time high in March 2022 at US$2,043.30. With interest rates increasing four times, inflation continues to grow in 2022. On September 7, 2022, an algorithm-based forecasting website, WalletInvestor, indicated the gold price could end at $1,723.71 at the end of the year.
Knowing that gold is up and down, Western Pawn and Jewelry launched a gold buying program to buy, sell, and pawn on gold that customers either want to liquidate or invest in. The shop has gold experts who can assist customers so they get the most money for their gold. If customers are buying gold, they offer affordable prices.
Visit the shop today at: www.westernloan.com
