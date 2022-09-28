Lambert Pawn Announces an Updated in Store Shop Inventory
With the holiday season just around the corner, Lambert Pawn located in Whittier, CA announced they have an updated online shop. This shop provides customers with a new way to shop for the holidays, saving them time and money.
Whittier, CA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lambert Pawn announced an updated online pawn shop. The store wants customers to know that their inventory is updated and the shop is ready for shoppers to find affordable pricing on all name brand and luxury items.
October will be here in just a few days. With this in mind, holiday shopping will be in full swing.
Look in the stores, and there is Halloween decor everywhere. Take a deeper dive, and in the back aisles store employees are setting up Christmas displays.
Lambert Pawn Shop understands consumers are busy. Between work, family, and personal schedules, there are not enough hours in the day to get everything done. Add gift shopping, and trying to get the best deals on luxury items will task any well thought out schedule.
Lambert Pawn Shop announced they now have an online store that lists their inventory. The store offers detailed pictures and descriptions, so shoppers know exactly what they are buying.
Shopping for luxury jewelry like gold, silver, or diamonds. Lambert Pawn has these. They authenticate their luxury items so consumers can shop with confidence. Visit them today at lambertpawn.com
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
