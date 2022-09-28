OddsTrader.com Enhances User Experience with Proposition Betting Capabilities
The Woodlands, TX, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Overdrive Marketing, Inc. announced today the launch of NFL Proposition Betting to its US-focused sports handicapping portal OddsTrader.com. The OddsTrader app and website will now offer Player Props, Game Props and Player Futures to its users. “Prop bets add another level of excitement and entertainment to our current user experience for both new and seasoned sports bettors,” said Tim Seay, President of Overdrive Marketing. “We asked our customers what they wanted in new features and promptly responded. With NFL Prop Betting you'll be able to know the odds on how many touchdowns Tom Brady will throw every weekend, or if the Cowboys' score will be odd or even,” he added. OddsTrader.com is part of a family of online brands in the world of online gaming, including TheRX.com, owned by Overdrive Marketing, Inc. For more information about OddsTrader, visit https://www.oddstrader.com/.
