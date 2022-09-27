Renowned Performance Coach Tara Miller Joins Decisive Capital, Inc.
Tara Miller Joins Founders Britt Schwartz and Bob Dziewulski as Chief Performance Officer and Equity Investor
Knoxville, TN, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Founded by Britt Schwartz and Bob Dziewulski, Decisive Capital, Inc., an equity investment firm that takes active ownership roles through investments in professional service and emerging tech companies, announces the addition of equity investor and Chief Performance Officer, Tara Miller. Decisive’s mission is to partner with owners who dare to double down on their visions and are ready to lean into scaling their organizations through sophisticated business practices while protecting their companies' souls – and Miller represents a unique and expanded way to do that.
“Bob and Britt’s approach to helping founders navigate the complexities of business growth while staying true to the original vision is inspiring,” says Miller. Tara Miller brings international recognition as a therapist, published author, and performance coach to the Decisive Capital team. Miller worked at an executive level in digital marketing and related fields prior to over 10 years of working with clients in private practice. Drawing on neuroscience-based modalities to support peak performance achievement, Miller has been instrumental in the success of high-level entrepreneurs in supporting them in achieving mastery in all areas of life and work. Knowing Britt’s passion for marketing and commitment to building a values-first company and recognizing the need for this investment in growing companies, Miller was drawn to the vision of Decisive Capital.
“Tara’s contribution as a performance coach alone significantly improves the impact we have on the companies we work with, but her experience prior to pursuing counseling provides a unique expertise that I’m confident will provide exponential benefit to the founders we invest in,” says Dziewulski. “I’ve seen the impact of Tara’s work as a coach. I’m astonished at the resulting change in those she’s coaching. I’m grateful she is a part of the team, and I know she will compound the impact we have on the companies we invest in.”
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Tara in a variety of ways through the years. Knowing the impact she’s had on me as a leader made it an obvious ‘yes’ when Tara shared interest in Decisive Capital,” says Britt. “I know that the leaders of the companies we invest in will greatly benefit from Tara’s involvement in their development and their company’s growth.”
To learn more about Decisive Capital or Tara Miller, visit www.decisivecap.co
About Decisive Capital, Inc.
Founded in 2021 by Britt Schwartz and Bob Dziewulski, Decisive Capital is an equity investment firm with offices in Knoxville and Manhattan. Decisive Capital takes active equity positions within professional service and emerging technology companies, offering the insights, strategies, and outcomes they’ve successfully driven for companies prior. They have requested that it be noted that they are not a hands-off PE or a demanding investment bank - instead, it is their deep desire to help owners realize the fullest potential of their visions.
