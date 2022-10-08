AAPI Architect Lira Luis Wins the RSA Fellowship Councillor Elections in US

The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) announced the results of its 2022 Fellowship Council Elections, where voting opened September 12, 2022 and there were live elections with the whole Fellowship for the Area Councillors. Lira Luis, a Filipino-American architect, has been elected as Councillor in the United States.