Clubhouse International Partners with World Federation for Mental Health and 8 Member Clubhouses in Recognition of World Mental Health Day and the Power of Wellness
Clubhouse International is pleased to present our World Mental Health Day 2022 campaign, Wellness WORKS. The initiative highlights the positive impact of wellness on mental health and promotes Clubhouse wellness programming as an essential tool for mental health recovery.
New York, NY, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, is pleased to present our World Mental Health Day 2022 campaign, Wellness WORKS. The initiative highlights the positive impact of wellness on mental health and promotes Clubhouse wellness programming as an essential tool for mental health recovery.
Clubhouse International is pleased to partner with the World Federation for Mental Health and eight member Clubhouses on this campaign. Together, they are working to expand effective global and community solutions for reversing the effects of mental illness through raising awareness, eliminating stigma, empowering communities, encouraging greater investment by key stakeholders, and celebrating accomplishments.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, they have witnessed an increase in the number of people with mental health challenges, and an escalation of the difficulties already experienced by people living with mental illness. Mental illness is prevalent in all societies and can affect anyone, reaching as many as one in four people, yet there is a dire shortage of investment in mental health services and lack of access to opportunity for recovery. Health and wellness programming at Clubhouses is proven to reverse the numerous adverse health trends experienced by Clubhouse members.
Wellness is a holistic approach to health that is vital for improving outcomes among people living with mental illness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with severe mental health conditions die prematurely – as much as two decades early – due to preventable physical conditions. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has identified eight dimensions of wellness that influence one another and affect a person’s overall health and quality of life: Emotional, Environmental, Financial, Intellectual, Occupational, Physical, Social, Spiritual. Clubhouse wellness programming draws upon these eight dimensions.
The Wellness WORKS campaign aims to raise awareness about how Clubhouse wellness programming offers a solution for people living with mental illness by highlighting wellness success stories and encouraging Clubhouses to develop and promote programming centered around developing and maintaining healthy lifestyles.
For example, Clubhouse International Accredited Clubhouse and Training Center, Genesis Club, MA, USA: “Genesis Club offers opportunities for staff and members to eat healthier, exercise, reduce or quit smoking, engage in substance abuse and addiction recovery and find good quality psychiatrists, therapists and primary care physicians to support their overall health... wellness activities include wellness walks, community gardening, smoking reduction/cessation resources and support, and nutrition focused meal planning/preparation.”
Clubhouse International works to mitigate challenges for people living with mental illness and advocates for greater investment in community mental health services. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psycho-social rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are over 330 Clubhouses operating on all six continents. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming.
To learn more, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/world-mental-health-day-2022/
Media Inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
Clubhouse International
845 Third Avenue – 6th floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212 582 0343
