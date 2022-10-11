Pari Passu M&A Mediation Launches to Address Need for Specialist Help with M&A Disputes
Pari Passu M&A Mediation offers a unique value proposition. Rather than seeking to be a disputes resolution generalist, the firm strictly limits its practice to conflicts arising from M&A transactions. Drawing upon more than four decades of successful deal making and problem solving, Pari Passu M&A Mediation helps parties find solutions to challenging and complex M&A-related controversies.
Boston, MA, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pari Passu M&A Mediation LLC, an independent firm providing mediation services exclusively for parties involved in M&A related controversies, announced that it has opened for business to address the need for specialist assistance in this area of alternative dispute resolution.
“Most mediators can ably navigate controversies across a wide range of subjects, but M&A disputes are different. M&A has its own technical rules, market norms, customs, practices, lingo and sub-culture,” said Joe Basile, Pari Passu’s founder and managing director.
According to Basile, “The steep learning curve in an M&A matter can be daunting for a generalist mediator. Pari Passu M&A Mediation fills a void. I do not know of many, in fact any, other providers of mediation services that limit their practice to M&A. We offer a unique value proposition by working only with parties seeking to resolve M&A related controversies.”
Basile brings to mediation the subject matter and market knowledge, experience and judgment developed during a more than 40-year career as a strategic and legal adviser to clients in their most challenging M&A-related transactions. Joe is widely recognized as an expert in mergers and acquisitions, having practiced at several leading law firms and having been perennially named as a leading lawyer for M&A by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Best Lawyers. He was named 2022 Boston M&A Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers. Basile’s deep experience in M&A deal making and problem solving make him well suited to help disputing parties reality test their positions and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions.
In addition to mediating disputes arising out of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and investment transactions, Pari Passu offers neutral evaluation of M&A disputes, facilitates difficult M&A deal negotiations and coaches representational lawyers dealing with M&A dispute mediation.
For more information, please visit paripassumediation.com.
Contact
Joe Basile
617-510-0960
paripassumediation.com
