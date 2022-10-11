Pari Passu M&A Mediation Launches to Address Need for Specialist Help with M&A Disputes

Pari Passu M&A Mediation offers a unique value proposition. Rather than seeking to be a disputes resolution generalist, the firm strictly limits its practice to conflicts arising from M&A transactions. Drawing upon more than four decades of successful deal making and problem solving, Pari Passu M&A Mediation helps parties find solutions to challenging and complex M&A-related controversies.