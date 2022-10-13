International Fluids Consortium Expands Its OEM Membership
Southfield, MI, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The International Fluids Consortium (IFC) has added another key OEM to its collaborative effort. Aurobay (formerly Volvo Cars), Honda, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota are recently joined by General Motors in this not-for-profit membership organization, which is focused on developing global fluid specifications to advance the future of mobility. Founded by a group of vehicle manufacturers in 2020, the IFC provides a forum to match evolving technologies with innovations in vehicle fluids and to collaborate with industry partners to accelerate the commercialization of these fluids.
“Our goal is to improve and speed up the industry specification process,” said Teri Kowalski, Toyota Motor North America, Principal Engineer, Powertrain Division, Engine Design & Evaluation. “Prior to the IFC, industry specifications were often regionalized, fostering duplication and inefficiencies. But the IFC changes this by simplifying the fluid specification development process. OEMs define the fluid needs for their vehicles and drive the specification development process, collaborating heavily with industry partners to develop advanced fluid technology. Having OEMs lead the fluid standardization effort helps streamline and globalize the process. In turn, this saves time and money and supports innovation and performance.”
Membership in the IFC is open to vehicle manufacturers, Tier 1 OEM suppliers, and industry partners involved in the development, production, and support of vehicle fluids. General Motors joins other leading companies in the IFC that are working to make progressive fluid technology standards a reality.
The IFC has also retained the Center for Quality Assurance (CQA) to support global awareness, availability, and use of fluids meeting IFC specifications. CQA administers the IFC licensing and fluid certification program, making it easier for vehicle owners to identify the right fluids for their vehicles.
Other IFC members include: Adeka, Afton Chemical, APL, Chevron Oronite, Evonik, Infineum, Intertek, ISP, OH Technologies, Oleon, Savant Labs, Sinopec RIPP, Songwon, Southwest Research Institute, and Vanderbilt.
“We are happy to welcome General Motors to this group of pioneers who are making significant changes for the future of fluids and vehicle performance,” said Teri Kowalski.
“As an industry, we are at a critical juncture,” said Pete Spence, Group Manager, Powertrain Testing, Toyota Motor North America, R&D. “We all know that the industry is in a 'once in 100 years' transition to newer and better things. As the world moves toward new concepts in mobility and all the wonderful things this will embrace, our future success depends on managing this transition well.”
“There needs to be a greater emphasis on the efficient use of resources — and on collaboration — to maintain this forward momentum. We believe the IFC will help to meet this challenge,” said Teri Kowalski.
About IFC
Founded in 2020, the not-for-profit International Fluids Consortium supports emerging vehicle technology by developing global fluid specifications and availability of certified fluids. The IFC certification mark is an OEM seal of approval, representing global standards for fluid quality, performance, and compliance. This collaborative effort is driven by OEMs and key industry stakeholders. For more information on the IFC, call +1 (248) 234-3697, write to admin@IFCstandards.org, or visit: ifcstandards.org.
About CQA
The Center for Quality Assurance (CQA) has decades of combined experience working with industry partners to advance technology through the design, development, and administration of specification programs. CQA strives to provide innovative programs and solutions that will enhance its clients’ products and create better experiences for consumers and users. Learn more at www.CenterForQA.com.
For more information, contact:
Michael Kunselman
Business Development Director
Center for Quality Assurance
Administrator for
International Fluids Consortium
2000 Town Center, Suite 1900
Southfield, Michigan 48075 USA
+1 (248) 234-3697
admin@IFCstandards.org
ifcstandards.org
