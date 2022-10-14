Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Happy Tools Tuesday Event
Fayetteville, NC, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Quality pre-owned hand tools, power tools, and specialty tools are difficult to find at a reasonable price. Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they are having a weekly event - Happy Tools Tuesday, where they feature different name brand power tools at an affordable price.
Their most recent event featured a 20% off discount on miter and circular saws. This is a huge savings when you consider the price of tools.
Fayetteville, NC is growing at a rate of .38% annually which means new construction, repairs, and improvements need to be done. Construction workers and DIY craftsmen need quality tools to complete their jobs in a timely fashion.
Shopping for new tools from a local hardware store makes establishing a bank of working tools to use on site almost impossible. The cost is prohibiting.
If a DYI craftsman completes the job, they may only use the tool one time, which can be expensive if the tool is purchased new from a big box store. Shopping during the Tuesday Tools event and saving money only makes sense.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry has three locations and is a family owned and operated company. They care about the communities where they are located and the residents who live there.
For answers to your question, visit: www.parkerpawn.com.
Contact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
