Dementia Society of America® Expands Operation KeepSafe®
National Program Seeks to Help Those Living with Dementia Avoid Harm. October 20 Returns as National KeepSafe Day™.
Doylestown, PA, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dementia Society of America® (DSA) announced the continued expansion of Operation KeepSafe®. This nationwide program assists individuals and families facing Dementia and incidents of elopement and critical wandering. Elopement is when a person living with Dementia leaves a safe area, typically the home or community in which they live.
“Operation KeepSafe has already been enormously successful in raising awareness, educating the public, and providing tools that help prevent or reduce tragic outcomes,” says Kevin Jameson, volunteer, president, and founder of the Dementia Society of America. “We are committed to continuing this vital help to people living with Dementia and their caregivers.” A white paper prepared by the Dementia Society estimates that the number of lives lost or individuals never found due to elopement and critical wandering approaches 63,000 each year.
Operation KeepSafe has successfully driven a substantial increase in the distribution of medical ID kits that help first responders and Good Samaritans reconnect the individual with a family member or responsible party. The KeepSafe iD® kit is available to those in need and at risk at no charge. The kit includes a KeepSafe iD card, an online profile for first responders and others, and other ways to attach or wear identification. An online application for a KeepSafe iD kit is available at operationkeepsafe.org.
As part of Operation KeepSafe, the Dementia Society of America has commemorated a special day that brings increased focus and attention to this critical issue every year. National KeepSafe Month™ spans all of October, and National KeepSafe Day™ is October 20 or “10-20” – a date that corresponds with the “10 code” signals used by first responders, where stating “10-20” translates to “location” – and the raising of hope it is a safe place.
About Dementia Society of America (DSA)
Dementia Society of America® (DSA) is the nation’s leading volunteer-driven all-Dementias awareness organization. DSA provides an information hotline (1-800-DEMENTIA™), many online resources, and an easy-to-use, web-based locator, which can assist families and individuals in finding valuable support near them. DSA underwrites through its Ginny Gives® Grants Program non-medical activities focused on: music and singing, dance and movement, the visual arts, touch, and sensory stimulation. The Dementia CARER™, Dementia SMART®, and Dementia QUEST® programs recognize those who serve the Dementia community through meaningful care, innovation, and research. You can learn more about the Society at DementiaSociety.org.
Dementia Society of America, 1-800-DEMENTIA, Ginny Gives, Dementia Carer, Dementia Smart, Dementia Quest, Operation KeepSafe, KeepSafe iD, and other marks are trademarks or federally registered trademarks of Dementia Society, Inc.
