AMC+ is the Presenting Sponsor of the Endless Night: New Orleans Vampire Ball with the Anne Rice Immortal Universe as This Year's Theme
New Orleans, LA, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Endless Night: New Orleans Vampire Ball™ 2022 Weekend today announced that AMC+ is the presenting sponsor of this year's event, celebrating the release of the new AMC+ series based on Anne Rice’s novels Interview with the Vampire and the Mayfair Witches.
This weekend-long event will center around The Mayfair Witches’ Ball on Friday, October 28, and the New Orleans Vampire Ball on Saturday, October 29 at the legendary New Orleans House of Blues, located right in the middle of the French Quarter at 225 Decatur Street. Featured events of the weekend include: The New Orleans Vampyre Cabaret, The New Orleans Vampire Bazaar, a Vampires’ Best Dressed Contest, and a live performance by the rock band Orgy, who is featured on the Queen of the Damned motion picture soundtrack.
AMC announced in May 2020 their acquisition of the Anne Rice catalog, which includes The Vampire Chronicles, the Lives of the Mayfair Witches series, and the crossover novels that blend the two paranormal worlds. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, starring Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), who plays the tortured Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid (The Hunting) as his vampire maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass (Avatar 2) as vampire fledgling Claudia, and Eric Bogosian (Succession) as journalist Daniel Molloy. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches series is making its exclusive debut on AMC+,, this winter and stars Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant doctor who discovers she heralds from a long line of witches in the Mayfair family, along with Jack Huston (House of Gucci) as Lasher, Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Cortland Mayfair and Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs) as Ciprien.
About Endless Night
Endless Night events are described as “Venetian Masquerade meets a Vampire Court, with the energy of a rock concert and the elegance of Burlesque Cabaret.” These events are a series of vampire theme soirees started by Fangsmith and Impresario Father Sebastiaan, which began in New York in 1996 inspired by a passion for Anne Rice’s storytelling. Since then they have hosted sell out events in Paris, Tampa, Prague, Berlin, Salem, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Dallas, Las Vegas and the main event in New Orleans at the House of Blues on Halloween weekend.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE TV, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.
About AMC+
AMC+ is the company’s new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, and Boyhood. The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including iconic series from the AMC Networks portfolio including Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Turn: Washington’s Spies, Rectify, Portlandia, and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, Kin, The North Water, That Dirty Black Bag, This is Going to Hurt, Moonhaven and the first two series in a new Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. With new movies released every Friday, AMC+ is the newest destination for exclusive film premieres direct from theaters all year long. AMC+ recently launched in Canada, Australia, India, and Spain and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.
