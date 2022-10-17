P&G Gillette Goes Green with Roof Sealing Systems

In an effort to save on energy costs and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, P&G Gillette has partnered with Roof Sealing Systems to seal and coat their Boston headquarters. The 400,000-square-foot building will be converted into a government-certified cool roof that will upgrade the building and significantly reduce its carbon footprint. This is just one more example of how turning to green solutions makes good business sense.