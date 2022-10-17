P&G Gillette Goes Green with Roof Sealing Systems
In an effort to save on energy costs and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, P&G Gillette has partnered with Roof Sealing Systems to seal and coat their Boston headquarters. The 400,000-square-foot building will be converted into a government-certified cool roof that will upgrade the building and significantly reduce its carbon footprint. This is just one more example of how turning to green solutions makes good business sense.
St. Petersburg, FL, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roof Sealing Systems Coats 400,000 Square Foot P&G Gillette Headquarters in Boston, MA - Going green makes good business sense for the consumer goods giant as it looks to save on heating costs and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
The 400,000-square-foot building will be using environmentally friendly materials and technologies that limit the use of harmful chemicals and pollutants, including a cool roofing system that will reflect heat away from the building in summer months.
"This project is a win-win for everyone involved," said Jason Angelo, Director of Operations at Roof Sealing Systems. "Not only are we helping P&G Gillette save money and conserve resources, but we're keeping thousands of pounds of roofing material out of landfills."
P&G Gillette joins a growing number of businesses who are turning to green solutions in order to make good business sense. With energy prices on the rise and concerns about climate change mounting, going green is quickly becoming an essential part of doing business. For more information, please read the full case study at https://roofsealingsystems.com/gillette-saved-millions-going-green/, watch the video showcase at https://youtu.be/TGfKxcj_iWE, or call (800) 749-1976 to speak directly with Mr. Angelo.
Roof Sealing Systems is Florida's leading commercial roofing, roof coating, and cool roof contractor. No job is too big, and they travel nationwide. Roof Sealing Systems specializes in flat roof coatings, metal roof coatings, and commercial roof repair & maintenance. Learn more at http://roofsealingsystems.com.
