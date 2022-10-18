Global Excel Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightcare Global
Sherbrooke, Canada, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel), a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority ownership in Blue Sky Health Pty Ltd (trading as Flightcare Global), an innovative company providing a range of technology-based products and services to help manage medical events pre-flight, in-flight and on the ground.
Reg Allatt, CEO (Chief Executive Office) of Global Excel said, “We’ve always seen the Aviation Health sector as a market segment with significant potential. Global Excel has long provided ground services to various airlines, but our long-term goal was always to expand the range of services we offered. Flightcare Global is a perfect fit strategically. Our investment in Flightcare demonstrates our commitment to expanding our range of global risk management services, allowing us to better support our clients with a highly qualified and like-minded partner.”
Dr. David Newman, CEO (Chief Executive Office) of Flightcare Global explains, "We believe in delivering best-in-class support and solutions to our clients. There is no question that with Global Excel’s support we are able to offer a stronger solution stack to our clients – pre-flight, in the air and on the ground. We look forward to working together with the Global Excel team who, like Flightcare Global, are focused on delivering exceptional service and value to their clients.
"Over the coming months, both companies will continue to focus on providing the highest level of service to their respective clients, while identifying synergistic opportunities that will highlight our strengths, both in the air and on the ground."
John Spears
1-819-566-8833
www.globalexcel.com
