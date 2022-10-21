Gen Z Influencer Casey Johnson, of "FBoy Island" Fame, Gets Selected by Mode One Multimedia as a 2022 Brand Pitchman
Casey Johnson, a popular contestant on the HBO Max reality TV series "FBoy Island," was recently selected as a brand pitchman for Mode One Multimedia. Alan Roger Currie, a book author and professional dating coach for single heterosexual men, is the owner and founder of the sole proprietorship. Currie and Mode One Multimedia worked with Cameo for Business, which is the celebrity business marketing campaign division of Cameo.com, to tap Johnson as their pitchman until mid-December of this year.
Beverly Hills, CA, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Book Author and Dating Coach for Men Alan Roger Currie may have just found his ideal pitchman for his books and overall philosophy for his dating coaching with male clients.
Currie, Owner and Founder of Mode One Multimedia, recently selected Casey Johnson of Toledo, Ohio to be his brand pitchman for at least the next two months.
Johnson was a male contestant on the controversial, but yet popular reality television series, "FBoy Island," which aired on HBO Max this past summer. The series was created by Elan Gale and hosted and executive produced by Nikki Glaser. Johnson, whose nickname, among many, is "Casey J," appeared in both Season 1 and Season 2 of the reality series.
According to UrbanDictionary.com, an "FBoy" (which is short for "F**kboy") is a womanizer who is known for toying with women's emotions by misleading a woman into believing that he has a genuine interest in entering into a long-term, emotionally profound, strictly monogamous romantic relationship with her, when in reality his only interest is engaging in one or more episodes of short-term, non-monogamous "casual" sex with no real emotional attachment involved.
This is where Currie and his "Mode One Approach" philosophy come into play. Currie's books heavily discourage men from behaving as an "FBoy" (i.e., a blatant liar and emotional manipulator of women) with women of interest, and instead Currie encourages single heterosexual men to always express their romantic or no-emotional-strings-attached strictly sexual desires and interests to women in a confident, upfront, specific, and unapologetic & straightforward, honest manner.
"I believe Casey is an ideal pitchman for my 'Mode One' brand and my eBooks, paperbacks, and audiobooks. Women see him as handsome and sexy, and men respect his confidence and swagger. He is currently a very popular Gen Z influencer, and if his current endorsement for me and my 'Mode One Approach' philosophy translate into consistently high book sales and audiobook sales, I would be enthusiastic toward the idea of possibly signing him to a long-term exclusive contract with Mode One Multimedia as a long-term pitchman. Casey J is a young man who is full of charm, wit and charisma," said Currie, who self-published his first "Mode One" eBook in May 1999.
Currie connected with Johnson through Cameo for Business, the division of Cameo.com that manages celebrity endorsement deals for small and medium-sized businesses, and even some large corporations. Cameo.com also allows individuals to receive personalized birthday wishes and video messages for other occasions from current and former professional athletes, entertainment industry celebrities, and popular social media influencers.
To learn more about Cameo for Business, visit https://bizinspo.cameo.com/.
Related article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/cameo-pitches-its-custom-celebrity-videos-for-business-to-business-marketing-11603276201
To learn more about Alan Roger Currie, visit https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/Alan_Roger_Currie or http://directapproachdating.com
Alan Roger Currie's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AuthorAlanRogerCurrie
Currie, Owner and Founder of Mode One Multimedia, recently selected Casey Johnson of Toledo, Ohio to be his brand pitchman for at least the next two months.
Johnson was a male contestant on the controversial, but yet popular reality television series, "FBoy Island," which aired on HBO Max this past summer. The series was created by Elan Gale and hosted and executive produced by Nikki Glaser. Johnson, whose nickname, among many, is "Casey J," appeared in both Season 1 and Season 2 of the reality series.
According to UrbanDictionary.com, an "FBoy" (which is short for "F**kboy") is a womanizer who is known for toying with women's emotions by misleading a woman into believing that he has a genuine interest in entering into a long-term, emotionally profound, strictly monogamous romantic relationship with her, when in reality his only interest is engaging in one or more episodes of short-term, non-monogamous "casual" sex with no real emotional attachment involved.
This is where Currie and his "Mode One Approach" philosophy come into play. Currie's books heavily discourage men from behaving as an "FBoy" (i.e., a blatant liar and emotional manipulator of women) with women of interest, and instead Currie encourages single heterosexual men to always express their romantic or no-emotional-strings-attached strictly sexual desires and interests to women in a confident, upfront, specific, and unapologetic & straightforward, honest manner.
"I believe Casey is an ideal pitchman for my 'Mode One' brand and my eBooks, paperbacks, and audiobooks. Women see him as handsome and sexy, and men respect his confidence and swagger. He is currently a very popular Gen Z influencer, and if his current endorsement for me and my 'Mode One Approach' philosophy translate into consistently high book sales and audiobook sales, I would be enthusiastic toward the idea of possibly signing him to a long-term exclusive contract with Mode One Multimedia as a long-term pitchman. Casey J is a young man who is full of charm, wit and charisma," said Currie, who self-published his first "Mode One" eBook in May 1999.
Currie connected with Johnson through Cameo for Business, the division of Cameo.com that manages celebrity endorsement deals for small and medium-sized businesses, and even some large corporations. Cameo.com also allows individuals to receive personalized birthday wishes and video messages for other occasions from current and former professional athletes, entertainment industry celebrities, and popular social media influencers.
To learn more about Cameo for Business, visit https://bizinspo.cameo.com/.
Related article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/cameo-pitches-its-custom-celebrity-videos-for-business-to-business-marketing-11603276201
To learn more about Alan Roger Currie, visit https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/Alan_Roger_Currie or http://directapproachdating.com
Alan Roger Currie's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AuthorAlanRogerCurrie
Contact
Mode One Multimedia, Inc.Contact
Alan Roger Currie
1-219-789-1948
http://patreon.com/modeone
Ms. Adrienne Yates (Publicist): 1-614-975-5690
Alan Roger Currie
1-219-789-1948
http://patreon.com/modeone
Ms. Adrienne Yates (Publicist): 1-614-975-5690
Categories