Gen Z Influencer Casey Johnson, of "FBoy Island" Fame, Gets Selected by Mode One Multimedia as a 2022 Brand Pitchman

Casey Johnson, a popular contestant on the HBO Max reality TV series "FBoy Island," was recently selected as a brand pitchman for Mode One Multimedia. Alan Roger Currie, a book author and professional dating coach for single heterosexual men, is the owner and founder of the sole proprietorship. Currie and Mode One Multimedia worked with Cameo for Business, which is the celebrity business marketing campaign division of Cameo.com, to tap Johnson as their pitchman until mid-December of this year.