NIX United Attends Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon
Global software development company NIX United will participate in Web Summit 2022 between November 1-4 in Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.
Lisbon, Portugal, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Web Summit Lisbon is an annual tech conference and the world's largest and most diverse marketplace for high-growth companies. It’s a one-of-a-kind conference featuring thought-provoking keynotes, an exciting startup competition, and an opportunity to network with top investors and tech professionals. It's a place to get inspired, make connections, do business, and forge partnerships.
The conference is being hosted in the heart of Europe, bringing guests from over 160 countries. This year's event will bring together over 70,000 stakeholders and important actors in the technology industry, with attendees ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to new startups. It will also draw over 1,000 notable speakers from a variety of businesses and fields. For NIX United, this is an exciting opportunity to meet with their partners and well-wishers in person and share their vision for the future of technology.
Join us in November at Web Summit Lisbon to receive the full experience of a dynamic European city with hundreds of expert masterclasses and roundtable sessions on the agenda. If you're looking to network or form a business or technological collaboration, Web Summit Lisbon is a great chance to meet the NIX United team Lena Iuhno and Ruslan Barabash, and continue your conversations even after the event has completed.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
