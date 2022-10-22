Connect Realty Announces Quail Valley's "Trunk or Treat" Sponsorship
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, Quail Valley is holding its annual "Trunk or Treat" to celebrate Halloween. This year, The Hubble Team, powered by Connect Realty, is sponsoring a green-screen photo booth! The event will also include a costume contest and prizes!
Houston, TX, October 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm, Quail Valley is holding its annual “Trunk or Treat” to celebrate Halloween. The event includes a costume contest, prizes, and a new green-screen photo-booth, which is sponsored by The Hubble Team, powered by Connect Realty.
This year, the event will be hosted by special guest Master of Ceremonies, Winnifred Sanderson (as seen in Hocus Pocus), played by Krystel Seier. An award-winning voice actress, Quail Valley Proud board member, and realtor with The Hubble Team, powered by Connect Realty, Krystel is both an involved member of the community as well as an expert in the area.
Krystel states, “I love Quail Valley! It is a special neighborhood. The history of the people who lived and built homes here is incredible – sports, entertainment, oil – name an industry, and you will find a trailblazer who came from Quail Valley. It is a place where children grow up together, leave for college, and then return to raise their own children. The community is truly a magical place in which to live, work and serve.”
Founded in 2008, Connect Realty.com, Inc. is a full-service brokerage with its headquarters located in The Woodlands, Texas and provides services in over 60 markets across the country. Texas markets include Houston, Galveston, Beaumont, Dallas, Killeen, Austin, and San Antonio. With the primary philosophy that the real estate agent is its customer, the company has reinvented real estate by simplifying the process and providing the best value proposition in the industry. Connect Realty offers industry leading technology and tools, premier marketing services, unmatched coaching, training and development, and much more.
