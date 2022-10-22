Connect Realty Announces Quail Valley's "Trunk or Treat" Sponsorship

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, Quail Valley is holding its annual "Trunk or Treat" to celebrate Halloween. This year, The Hubble Team, powered by Connect Realty, is sponsoring a green-screen photo booth! The event will also include a costume contest and prizes!