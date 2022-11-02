eSIM Cards in Your KryptAll iPhone

An eSIM is an industry-standard digital SIM. An eSIM card cannot be stolen without stealing the phone. With eSIM, you don't need to obtain, carry, or swap physical SIM cards (which can also be lost), or wait for them to arrive by mail. You may also have two eSIMs active on supported K iPhone models at the same time. Your primary line will continue to work when you add a data-only eSIM and use it for cellular data. This could include one eSIM for your home and another eSIM for your business.