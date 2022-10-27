Parker Pawn and Jewerly Announced Electronics, TV, and Computer Bundle Event
To help with holiday gift giving, Parker Pawn and Jewerly announced they now have a bundle event for electronics. Bundling gaming systems, a television, and games in one purchase is a good way to get that teen the perfect package gift. With the announcement, consumers can save money with the bundle event.
Fayetteville, NC, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The holiday season brings with it gift giving. Things aren't cheap this year. Teens love gaming, getting a gaming system, and all the accessories isn't cheap. Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they have a Bundle Event where customers can bundle a television, gaming system, laptops, tablets, and games in one deal.
As part of the event, customers will find various electronics like computers, speakers, headphones, controllers, and more that can be bundled with other electronics. Once picked out and added together, the pawnbroker will determine the price discount for the bundle.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry buys, sells, and loans against electronics that are name brand and in good condition. They examine and appraise the market value of each item they bring in, and price them at an affordable price when they go out on the retail floor.
With the Bundle Event, already affordable prices are better. The selection changes regularly, so check in often.
As part of the event, customers will find various electronics like computers, speakers, headphones, controllers, and more that can be bundled with other electronics. Once picked out and added together, the pawnbroker will determine the price discount for the bundle.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry buys, sells, and loans against electronics that are name brand and in good condition. They examine and appraise the market value of each item they bring in, and price them at an affordable price when they go out on the retail floor.
With the Bundle Event, already affordable prices are better. The selection changes regularly, so check in often.
Contact
Parker PawnContact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Categories