Cummins Partners with STEM Fuse to Expand Early Workforce Development Initiatives
Cummins Inc. is partnering with STEM Fuse, a STEM-focused curriculum provider, to bring "Career Highways" to Universal Technical Institute (UTI)-Avondale students. The partnership will help students showcase their skills and explore opportunities with Cummins.
“Providing Cummins with the ability to mentor students, provide training and program opportunities, and discover great career opportunities is a win-win for our students, Cummins and STEM Fuse. We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Cummins to enable their industry-leading training programs,” said Carter Tatge, CEO of STEM Fuse.
Cummins has a rich set of career paths and is continually developing and recruiting talent for their workforce. With the collaboration, Cummins will directly invest into UTI labs to ensure graduates are well prepared to work on Cummins’ state of the industry engines and equipment. Students involved in the program will be offered additional training on diesel engines and power generators and develop skills and tools to assist with future work opportunities.
“The STEM Fuse Career Highways platform provides a great value to students with a free lifetime digital portfolio to showcase their skills, work and to explore all the great opportunities Cummins careers have to offer,” said Fred Jimenez, Lead Recruiter for hiring pathways. “Our programs are growing quickly which has created challenges in mentoring candidates and measuring the success of our programs. Career Highways provides early workforce development monitoring and will allow us to scale our programs quickly.”
About STEM Fuse
STEM Fuse is a leading K-16 EdTech provider focused on increasing student awareness and readiness for college and their careers. STEM Fuse provides students with a platform to plan, prepare and pursue their ongoing education and careers. Headquartered in South Dakota and with a long history of providing educational services to students in the Upper Midwest, STEM Fuse is committed to helping prepare students for health care and technical careers with a focus on rural awareness and education. To learn more, visit www.stemfuse.com
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/careers
