A Growing Family Travel Company is Reshaping Travel for Families
Our Modern Family Travels is an emerging and fast-growing family travel community pairing agency services with the massive savings of a travel club. OMFT is reshaping the way families travel by making travel opportunities more accessible, more often. Only 40% of families planned to vacation according to polling data from RVandplaya.com. OMFT seeks to change this by offering low monthly memberships in return for massive travel discounts and monthly giveaways.
Ormond Beach, FL, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Our Modern Family Travels focuses on hyper-local itineraries for affordable travel. November 1, 2022 kicks off the company’s first monthly giveaway campaign, making it the first of many to come. Our Modern Family Travels is an emerging Travel Company with an agency and travel member community combined into one platform. OMFT is Veteran-Owned and promises to reshape the way families vacation.
“It’s great to see a growing community of traveling families that prefer to go hyper-local. The travel industry is reviving,” said Ashley Rodriguez, Founder of Our Modern Family Travels.
The company has a combination of Travel Managers who assist clients, and a self-booking portal that give members an option to use either service. Clients save money with a membership where they can waive agent fees and participate in monthly giveaways in addition to near-wholesale deals. Members have instant access to a self-booking portal to use on any trips they want to reserve. Our Modern Family Travels has been able to save families more than $200 per booking and with the launch of the updated, custom member portal they’ll have access to even more benefits.
"Our members will be able to login to their accounts and book the best deals they can possibly get compared to other competitors. It's a really exciting time to travel," said Mrs. Rodriguez.
“We are just excited to travel more, now that our kids are a bit older. I believe having a community like this will give me the motivation to finally book our vacations,” said April Voss from a community polling initiative held in October 2022.
Building the Custom Member Portal
OMFT is partnered with a software company that offers a 110% payback guarantee to have the lowest prices in the industry. This member portal is scheduled to launch at the completion of the company's first round of fundraising goals. The updated member portal is a special feature that mirrors some of the most popular travel communities, at a fraction of the cost. The company seeks to play a major role in increasing travel opportunities so more families feel empowered to explore the world, more often. Right now, families can sign up for memberships at an extremely discounted rate.
"Some of our packages are 90% off so that we can really focus on making a difference," said Mrs. Rodriguez.
Founded in 2022, Our Modern Family Travels is rapidly growing alongside the reawakening of the travel industry and could not have entered at a better time than now.
Contact
Ashley Rodriguez
904-510-7134
ourmodernfamilytravels.com
