A Growing Family Travel Company is Reshaping Travel for Families

Our Modern Family Travels is an emerging and fast-growing family travel community pairing agency services with the massive savings of a travel club. OMFT is reshaping the way families travel by making travel opportunities more accessible, more often. Only 40% of families planned to vacation according to polling data from RVandplaya.com. OMFT seeks to change this by offering low monthly memberships in return for massive travel discounts and monthly giveaways.