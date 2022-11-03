GenRocket Welcomes Karthik Loganathan, Chief Customer Officer, to Accelerate Growth and Adoption of Synthetic Data Platform
The leading synthetic data automation company adds customer-focused executive leadership underscoring a strong commitment to exceptional service during a stage of accelerated growth.
Ojai, CA, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the provider of a leading synthetic data platform for large enterprises, announced today the appointment of Karthik Loganathan to the role of Chief Customer Officer. In this role, he will direct and manage GenRocket’s teams that ensure customer satisfaction, support, and service. Mr. Loganathan will assume his responsibilities effective immediately.
“I am delighted to welcome Karthik to GenRocket,” said Garth Rose, CEO of GenRocket. “Karthik brings to the company an outstanding background in both technology and leadership. His commitment to delighting our customers, combined with exceptional management abilities, are truly an asset to GenRocket.”
Prior to joining GenRocket, Mr. Loganathan served as the Director of Enterprise Software Quality Management for Discover. He joined Discover in 2000 and served in a succession of increasingly responsible positions related to infrastructure engineering, application development, and product engineering over his career with the financial services company.
But it was his many years leading Discover Financial Services’ software quality management where he led testing, testing services, testing automation and testing tools including test data management, that made him an ideal fit for his new role with GenRocket.
“Karthik’s more than two decades of technology leadership in the large enterprise, the same enterprises that makes up the GenRocket customer base, make him the ideal leader at GenRocket for the Chief Customer Officer role. We believe Karthik will help us achieve our goal of becoming the world’s leading enterprise synthetic data platform provider,” said Mr. Rose.
Mr. Loganathan holds a Master of Science in Business Information Technology from DePaul University, Chicago, as well as a Bachelor of Engineering and Electronics Engineering from Sastra University in Tamil Nadu, India.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the leader in synthetic Test Data Automation (TDA), high-performance technology for automating the design of synthetic data for software testing and machine learning requirements. GenRocket’s patented, groundbreaking platform accelerates test data provisioning by more than 1,000% as it improves data quality and test coverage while reducing cost and ensuring data privacy. Headquartered in Ojai, California, GenRocket operates in global markets through a network of systems integration partners and has customers in more than 14 vertical markets including financial services, insurance, and healthcare.
For more information, visit www.genrocket.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
