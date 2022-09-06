Web Marketing Association Announces Top Websites of 2023 Across 86 Industries
Boston, MA, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 27th annual WebAward Competition for website development. Entries from around the world were adjudicated in 86 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.
A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward Web site at www.webaward.org.
"The digital landscape continually transforms, adapting to emerging technologies and better aligning with online user preferences," noted William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "In this year's WebAwards competition, we were thrilled to see exceptional contributions from across the globe, embodying innovation and user-centric design. A hearty congratulations to our winners for shaping web experiences that genuinely resonate with their audiences. We congratulate all of our winners for developing websites that deliver for their audiences."
Best of Show
The 2023 Best of Show WebAward is presented EPAM Systems, Inc. for their outstanding work on the Aston Martin Website. The site was also recognized as Best Automobile Website. The discerning Aston Martin customers share a lust for life and pursuing experiences that deliver intense pleasure. They have a true passion for cars and are obsessed with craft and detail. To meet their specific needs, EPAM Systems created a rich digital transformation that was less a one-off technology project, and more a state of perpetual responsiveness. One that reinforces Aston Martin’s position as the most desirable British luxury performance brand, by delivering a class-leading customer experience.
EPAM Systems was also named an Outstanding Website Developer in the 2023 WebAward Competition, winning a total of six awards.
Top Agency
For the second year in a row, Australia-based welcome. was named Top Agency at the 2023 WebAward Competition, taking home 10 WebAwards and earning 37 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. welcome. was recognized in the 2023 WebAwards for Best Technology Website, Best Manufacturing Website, Best Retail Website, as well as six Outstanding Website WebAwards and a Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Welcome. crafts brands, digital experiences, products and
marketing strategies that grow brands and businesses.
Outstanding Website Developers
Ten agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning six or more WebAwards in 2023. They include:
AGENCY (Number of Awards)
WSI 9
Forum One 8
Miles Partnership 7
UP Hotel Agency 7
EPAM Systems, Inc. 6
Thomson Reuters – FindLaw 6
Radancy 6
Jack Henry 5
Nebo 5
CIPR Communications 5
Competition Format
The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head-to-head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.
The 2023 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, WMR.FM eTail Conferences, and iContact.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group Facebook & Twitter.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward, Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 27th year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group Facebook & Twitter.
Contact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories