Haute de Décor by Aina Kari

Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano’s artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing.