Haute de Décor by Aina Kari
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the "Haute-de-Décor Collection," a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari's niche collection celebrates Italy's history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano's artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing.
Milan, Italy, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aina Kari unveils “Haute -de -Décor Collection.”
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical and aesthetic values.
Aina Kari is a brand meticulously designed to tell a story; one that celebrates both tradition and contemporaneity in art, design and craftsmanship, while making zero compromises on the sustainability of its ingredients and production processes.
Haute-de-décor is unique and unrepeatable. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing. The asymmetrical vases and stunning Murano glass make this pieces truly memorable with its combination of Palissandro marble in a quite monumentality. The sculptural bases are hand-carved by stone artisans on offcuts of Palissandro marble, a natural stone unique to the Italian Piedmont.
Stone artisans must exercise strong attention to detail, from conception to realization to transform the humble rocks into sculptural pieces. These reclaimed offcuts sourced from the Ossola Valley would have otherwise been subject to a downcycling process as their irregular and imperfect shapes deem them unfit for the marble market.
“The Haute-de-Décor Collection is a homage to Italy’s history and the skilled craftsmen who were able to transform humble rocks and fluid glass into something extraordinary.” – Marina Cignir, Founder of Aina Kari
“The Haute-de-Decor Collection” by Aina Kari comprises unique centrepieces, candlestick holders and scented candles— Vela, The Hug, The Venetian Knots, Arcobaleno—just to name few, each honouring different material as marble and glass. Together are creating the quiescence of Italian hand and beautiful made.
All marble bases feature a satin finish and are handcrafted in Palissandro marble, a natural stone characterised by its singular veining and diamond-like shine that is unique to the Crevola quarry in Italy’s Piedmont.
Mouth blown Murano glass remembering this year has been recognized as the International Year of Glass by United Nation General Assembly.
Notes to editors
About Aina Kari
Aina Kari is a high-end brand that has been meticulously designed to tell a story; one that celebrates both tradition and contemporaneity in art, design and craftsmanship, while making zero compromises on the sustainability of its ingredients and production processes. Founded by Marina Cighir, it is an innovative and plastic-free brand proudly “Made in Italy” that stands out as a trailblazer in the luxury candle market. Ultimately, Aina Kari is the result of a transparent and collaborative creative process between talented and eco-conscious individuals that strive to change the world for the better. It merges creative talent from around the world with a hyper-local production process, combining sustainability with ancient artisanry, cultural heritage and contemporary designs. Striking a balance between art and ethics, Aina Kari started working with Positive Luxury in 2021, and has now been awarded the Butterfly Mark for incorporating measurable ESG practices into its every day operations.
About Marina Cighir
After years of working for renowned brands in Italy and abroad, Marina Cighir decided to create her own home fragrance and haute-de-décor brand inspired by a desire to create a sustainable and ethical brand without compromising on the design. Marina’s mission is to give a voice to the incredible Italian artisans in a sustainable manner; to promote the legacy of Italian art and beauty at the same time creating awareness of the impact behind production processes and sourcing materials— not only towards consumers but also with suppliers.
