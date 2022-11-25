Alpha Serve Presents a Sell Update of Tableau Connector for Zendesk
Alpha Serves has developed a new feature for Tableau Connector for Zendesk which allows Zendesk Support customers to go through Zendesk Sell data analysis and raise up their business to a new quality level.
Kyiv, Ukraine, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve is an professional development company that creates top-rated apps for the leading B2B marketplaces such as Atlassian, ServiceNow, monday.com and Shopify. Alpha Serve has already presented a number of BI integration tools for business software, including Tableau Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Shopify, Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, etc.
Alpha Serves has developed a new feature for Tableau Connector for Zendesk which allows Zendesk Support customers to go through Zendesk Sell data analysis and raise up their business to a new quality level.
Update release of Tableau Connector for Zendesk by Alpha Serve permits to export Zendesk Sell data related to Contacts, Deals, Leads, Orders, Sell Users, etc. for further complex analytics.
Tableau Connector by Alpha Serve allows Zendesk Support users to share data between Tableau and the Zendesk Sell module. Tableau Zendesk integration app transforms Zendesk Sell data into comprehensive sell reports, logically structured dashboards, multiple data visualizations, that enables to research customer interaction through sales process in-depth, to develop strategic framework, as well as to improve company service level and team performance.
When it comes to Tableau Connector for Zendesk, Anna Odrynska, Chief Officer of Alpha Serve, affirms “Our BI connectors are top-rated integration tools in the software development marketplaces. Having a goal, Alpha Serve managed to expand functionality of Tableau Zendesk integration app. Our professional development team has added one more solution for Zendesk Support customers. Using Tableau Connector for Zendesk makes it possible to export data from Zendesk Sell plugin and achieve a wider analytic landscape that helps to boost business productivity, as sales and support are fully complimentary.”
Key features of Zendesk Sell Tableau integration include export of any amount of Tables and Fields to Tableau with no-code users skills, advanced filtering options permits to export and to make reports only on base of required dataset, as well as secure data sharing by granting permission for data access. Trial 14 days for free is offered.
As Zendesk Tech Alliance Partner, Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, as well as a confident Shopify App Store Partner and ServiceNow Technology Partner Alpha Serve guarantees scalability and security of developed products, with high-level support.
