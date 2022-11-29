Scholarship Founder and New Author Khadijah Butler Announces the Release of Her Self-Help Book, "Laying the Foundation, Brick by Brick"
Philadelphia, PA, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nonprofit Scholarship Founder and President Khadijah Butler is proud to present her debut release, "Laying the Foundation, Brick by Brick," hitting bookstores everywhere on November 29, 2022.
Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick is an informative how-to book focused on teaching others the importance of starting a scholarship foundation step by step while sharing the memory of her father, who was shot and murdered by a 14 year-old in 1999.
Butler, a Philadelphia native, and Temple University Alum is the Founder and President of the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation, a Philadelphia nonprofit memorial scholarship honoring the scholarship’s namesake Craig D. Butler, to continue his legacy of integrity, generosity, and service.
The scholarship is an annual, merit-based competition that focuses on instilling philanthropic values in ambitious, driven, goal-oriented individuals. The CDB Scholarship Foundation awards (2) $1,000 scholarships to African American high school seniors attending Philly high schools in the aftermath of gun violence.
The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation is also the first and only black-owned, women-owned 501c3 scholarship foundation that serves minority students in Philadelphia.
The book takes readers through her personal journey of healing from her father’s death with the hopes that it would also lead to someone else's survival.
"Laying The Foundation Brick by Brick" is complete with helpful links and resources including the differences between a public charity and a private foundation, choosing your scholarship cause, mistakes to avoid, and templates to start your own scholarship foundation to serve the inner-city youth in your community.
"Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick" is available on:
Amazon (paperback) $15.99 - Laying The Foundation Brick by Brick
Contact Khadijah Butler on her website: https://www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com/
Note to Media:
Khadijah Butler is available for interviews. To arrange an interview, contact Khadijah Butler using the contact details below.
Email: kbutler@craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Phone: 267-362-9082
Note to Media:
Khadijah Butler
(267)362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
