HUNGHRI, Minnesota-Based Nonprofit Unifying the Heartland Through Music, Food, and the Arts to Create a World Free of Hunger

HUNGHRI was founded in 2022 and stands for Heartland Unified Now Global Hunger Relief Initiative. By using the power of the great unifiers — music, food, and the arts — HUNGHRI is bringing the heartland together with the purpose of creating a world free of hunger. Their events, social entrepreneurship, and programs enable people to support a hunger-free world in their everyday lives to raise both funds and awareness towards zero hunger.