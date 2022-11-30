Verb Presents Speaker Series Welcomes Rebekah Koffler, Former Senior Defense Intelligence Agency (D) Officer for Russian Doctrine & Strategy
Rebekah Koffler, Former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Officer for Russian Doctrine & Strategy will be featured on Tuesday, 5:30 pm PST, December 13, 2022 on the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series. Peter Coe Verbica, a Managing Director at Silicon Private Wealth and Viant Capital, will moderate.
San Francisco, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Verb™ Presents Speaker Series Welcomes Rebekah Koffler, Former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Officer on Tuesday, 5:30 pm PST, December 13, 2022. Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®, a Managing Director at Silicon Private Wealth and Viant Capital, will moderate.
Hardworking and resourceful immigrants are the engine which powers American exceptionalism. It’s always been that way. How fitting that Russian-born immigrant Rebekah Koffler defies all odds to rise within the US intelligence community to help defend the very freedoms our founding fathers held dear.
Clear-eyed with a native’s perspective of Eurasia, Ms. Koffler served alongside the DIA and CIA’s National Clandestine Service. She has been a featured speaker on national news programs and her work appears in numerous periodicals, including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, Newsweek, Washington Times and on the Fox News website. Koffler’s encyclopedic subject matter expertise, once privy to only a small number within the intelligence community, is now available to the public thanks to her best seller, Putin’s Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America.
As a totalitarian seeks to eradicate Eastern Europe’s fledgling democracies and threatens the Free World with the specter of nuclear war, Ms. Koffler offers an informed assessment of Russia’s “master manipulator” — and the long-standing culture which created him. An escapee from the former USSR, she also warns how the growing trend of socialism within the US could irreversibly impoverish millions. Innovation, free enterprise, diversity of thought, meritocracy, basic civil liberties, and Western Civilization itself: all hang in the balance. Ms. Koffler advises her audience that a deep understanding of Russian rulers’ true designs are essential to a safer world.
Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including, tax policy, business exodus from California, U.S. manufacturing, civility, geopolitical risk, and cyber security.
For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series log-in information, email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.
