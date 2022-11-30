Verb Presents Speaker Series Welcomes Rebekah Koffler, Former Senior Defense Intelligence Agency (D) Officer for Russian Doctrine & Strategy

Rebekah Koffler, Former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Officer for Russian Doctrine & Strategy will be featured on Tuesday, 5:30 pm PST, December 13, 2022 on the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series. Peter Coe Verbica, a Managing Director at Silicon Private Wealth and Viant Capital, will moderate.