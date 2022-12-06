GenOn Ministries Names Brittany Sky as Christian Parenting and Caregiving Project Director; Seeks Pilot Churches
GenOn Ministries, a nonprofit organization that equips churches with intergenerational ministry training and resources, announces the hiring of Brittany Sky as the Project Director for their upcoming Christian Parenting and Caregiving Project. Brittany is the author of "Raising Good People," the "Celebrate Wonder Bible Storybook" and the "Bible Basics Storybook," and co-author of the "Deep Blue Bible Storybook." GenOn will be seeking churches to pilot resources and training in early 2023.
Springdale, PA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GenOn Ministries, a nonprofit organization that equips churches with intergenerational ministry training and resources, announces the hiring of Brittany Sky as the Project Director for their upcoming Christian Parenting and Caregiving Project. She is a writer, creator, and researcher who loves kids and the adults who care for them. Brittany is the author of "Raising Good People, the Celebrate Wonder Bible Storybook" and the "Bible Basics Storybook," and co-author of the "Deep Blue Bible Storybook," and countless curricula.
GenOn’s project, which Brittany will direct, seeks to build a continuous faith forming environment from infancy through young adolescence that is centered in the family and supported and encouraged by the local church community—through intergenerational relationships, ministry, and faith formation programming.
GenOn is seeking churches to pilot resources and training in early 2023. Church staff who would like their church to be considered as a pilot church to test at-home faith formation resources and church support may sign up on the GenOn website above. (Being a pilot church is free but will require a time commitment.)
GenOn will also be hosting a free online round table on January 12 for churches interested in the topic of faith at home. Registration is available on the GenOn website.
GenOn Ministries has been in ministry for more than 55 years, partnering with churches to nurture intergenerational church community and faith in God through Jesus Christ through training and workshops, resources (LOGOS, LIFT, God's World in Community, and more) and an annual Youth Summit.
GenOn’s project, which Brittany will direct, seeks to build a continuous faith forming environment from infancy through young adolescence that is centered in the family and supported and encouraged by the local church community—through intergenerational relationships, ministry, and faith formation programming.
GenOn is seeking churches to pilot resources and training in early 2023. Church staff who would like their church to be considered as a pilot church to test at-home faith formation resources and church support may sign up on the GenOn website above. (Being a pilot church is free but will require a time commitment.)
GenOn will also be hosting a free online round table on January 12 for churches interested in the topic of faith at home. Registration is available on the GenOn website.
GenOn Ministries has been in ministry for more than 55 years, partnering with churches to nurture intergenerational church community and faith in God through Jesus Christ through training and workshops, resources (LOGOS, LIFT, God's World in Community, and more) and an annual Youth Summit.
Contact
GenOn MinistriesContact
Liz Perraud
877-937-2572
https://www.genonministries.org/
Liz Perraud
877-937-2572
https://www.genonministries.org/
Categories