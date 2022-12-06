GenOn Ministries Names Brittany Sky as Christian Parenting and Caregiving Project Director; Seeks Pilot Churches

GenOn Ministries, a nonprofit organization that equips churches with intergenerational ministry training and resources, announces the hiring of Brittany Sky as the Project Director for their upcoming Christian Parenting and Caregiving Project. Brittany is the author of "Raising Good People," the "Celebrate Wonder Bible Storybook" and the "Bible Basics Storybook," and co-author of the "Deep Blue Bible Storybook." GenOn will be seeking churches to pilot resources and training in early 2023.