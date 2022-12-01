Ramsey Asmar, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Brooklyn, NY, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Ramsey Asmar, MD. He will practice at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Asmar to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “He provides a great blend of top-notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing community-based care and will be a great addition to our team of physicians in Brooklyn.”
Dr. Asmar is dedicated to providing the highest quality, patient-centric care with great compassion. He treats all cancer types and blood disorders, with a focus on lung cancer and gastrointestinal malignancies.
When asked about his approach to patient care, Dr. Asmar said, “I take time to answer all questions thoroughly and honestly. I help the patient feel comfortable and always remain accessible — a cancer patient should never have difficulty reaching their oncologist.”
Dr. Asmar earned his undergraduate degree at Stanford University. He then attended Wayne State University Medical School, graduating with distinction. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Michigan. During his four years on the clinical faculty at Michigan. During his four years on the clinical faculty at Michigan, he served as the Director of their Hematology Hospitalist program.
Dr. Asmar completed his Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center / New York Presbyterian Hospital. While at Columbia, he authored several peer-reviewed articles, helped design clinical trials, and led various research initiatives for novel strategies in the treatment of lung cancer.
“I’m thrilled to have this amazing opportunity,” Dr. Asmar said. “NYCBS has the leadership, infrastructure, and resources necessary to provide cutting-edge cancer treatment. Having lived and worked in Brooklyn for several years, I am particularly excited to be a part of the new Cancer Center in the underserved Flatbush neighborhood. With this type of state-of-the-art facility, I believe we can provide the high-level oncologic care that the borough of Brooklyn very much needs and deserves.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Asmar, please call 718-406-9454.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
