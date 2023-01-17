“Clear the Roads Initiative,” Travel App to Address Solar Eclipse Impact

The Texas Hill Country will be in the bullseye for two upcoming solar eclipses. Saturday, October 14, 2023 will bring an annular "Ring of Fire" eclipse, and a full eclipse will occur Monday, April 8, 2024. While these events will help boost local tourism, they will also present challenges. To address these, the Bandera-based vacation rental specialists of Backroads Reservations are launching the “Clear the Roads Initiative” in a special eclipse section of their Texas Hill Country Travel App.